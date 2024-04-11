Watch Now
USS Gunston Hall returns from deployment

Ship left Hampton Roads in January to participate in NATO exercise
The USS Gunston Hall departed Naval Station Norfolk to participate in a NATO exercise — its largest in decades. NATO alliance nations will work together to determine readiness in the event of an attack in Europe.
The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) enters port in Tallinn, Estonia
USS Gunston Hall Departs Harstad, Norway to continue Steadfast Defender 24
USS Gunston Hall Conducts Vertical Replenishment with a French Navy NH90 Helicopter
USS Gunston Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations in Harstad, Norway, with Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat During Steadfast Defender 24
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 10:26:10-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Hampton Roads Sailors are coming home from a months-long deployment.

The USS Gunston Hall is returning to Joint Expeditionary Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon. The ship left Hampton Roads on Jan. 24.

USS Gunston Hall Departs Harstad, Norway to continue Steadfast Defender 24

Military

Hundreds of Sailors aboard the ship were part of Steadfast Defender, a NATO exercise.

The exercise, according to the Navy, was the largest such exercise in decades.

The ship participated in five amphibious exercises and 19 well deck operations with navies from multiple countries and the deployment is "a signifier of the importance of the trans-Atlantic link" according to the Navy.

News 3 has a crew at Joint Expeditionary Little Creek-Fort Story today. This article will be updated accordingly.

