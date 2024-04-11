USS Gunston Hall returns from deployment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some Hampton Roads Sailors are coming home from a months-long deployment.

The USS Gunston Hall is returning to Joint Expeditionary Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon. The ship left Hampton Roads on Jan. 24.

Military Sailors from Hampton Roads participating in NATO's largest exercise in decades Madeline Miller

Hundreds of Sailors aboard the ship were part of Steadfast Defender, a NATO exercise.

The exercise, according to the Navy, was the largest such exercise in decades.

The ship participated in five amphibious exercises and 19 well deck operations with navies from multiple countries and the deployment is "a signifier of the importance of the trans-Atlantic link" according to the Navy.

News 3 has a crew at Joint Expeditionary Little Creek-Fort Story today. This article will be updated accordingly.