More toll relief in Hampton Roads? Virginia Governor says he's open to talk about it

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is expressing a willingness to talk about toll relief for Hampton Roads.

On Wednesday, after his State of the Commonwealth address, Youngkin addressed tolls and also talked about drumming up support for a new arena in Alexandria as a new home for the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

Meanwhile, Senator L. Louise Lucas has been vocal about wanting toll relief for drivers going through the Downtown Tunnel and the Midtown Tunnel. On December 19, she posted the following statement on “X” formerly known as Twitter:

“Anyone who thinks I am going to approve an arena in Northern Virginia using state tax dollars before we deliver on toll relief and for public schools in Hampton Roads must think I have dumba$$ written on my forehead.”

Youngkin said this week that he and Lucas have talked.

He stated, “To be honest, her primary objective is toll relief. I’m very open to toll relief. I think this is one of the big challenges across the Commonwealth. I believe it’s something we should talk about.”

On Friday, News 3 spoke to Lucas’ office but she was in session so could not respond.

Elizabeth River Crossings, the company that operates the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels, announced a slight increase would take effect in the new year. However, in October, transportation officials announced changes to the relief program which would allow anyone making $65,000 a year or less to apply. It was previously $50,000 or less.

For more information on applying for toll relief, click here.