What to expect in 2024 Virginia politics

NORFOLK, Va. — From a presidential election to a race for U.S. Senate to the General Assembly, 2024 is expected to once again be busy in Virginia politics.

It kicks off next week when all 140 lawmakers return to Richmond to get to work.

This year Democrats are in control of the General Assembly, but Gov. Youngkin can veto bills they pass.

News Eliminating Virginia's car tax would be 'complicated' Brendan Ponton

"The General Assembly and the Democrats are going to have to work with the governor and the governor is going to have to work with Democrats in the General Assembly," said Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst from Norfolk State University.

Looking ahead to November, Virginia's 13 electoral votes are up for grabs in the race for the presidency.

As of now, it looks like a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch is likely. In 2020, Biden carried the state by 10%.

"I think you're looking at about the same, but I think the margin will be slimmer," said Claville. "I think it'll be in the single digits."

Then, Sen. Tim Kaine is running for re-election. Currently, eight Republicans are seeking the nomination to run against him.

News Virginia Reps. Kiggans & Scott react to Biden impeachment inquiry Sammi Bilitz

The Cook Political Report currently rates the race as Solid Democrat.

"I think you'll see that he'll continue to run very strong as an incumbent," said Claville.

Also on the ballot, Local Congresswoman Jen Kiggans will face her first attempt at re-election.

Currently, Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal is gearing up to run against her.

"You'll find that I believe that particular seat will be competitive, but I believe it will remain Republican given the changing demographics and lines of that particular district," said Claville.

Yet again, it will be a historic year in Virginia.