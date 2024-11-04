How does law enforcement keep you safe when you go to the polls?

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s no secret the 2024 election cycle has been contentious. So, what’s being done to keep you safe when you go to the polls and make sure you can exercise your right to vote?

As voters line up at the polls with their vote on their mind, law enforcement has safety on theirs.

Watch: Hampton Roads community leaders share prayer of peace ahead of Election Day

“Training is always ongoing," said former Norfolk police officer Rick James. "Secondly, they’re always looking at their intelligence reports.”

James said law enforcement looks for what he calls raw intelligence.

"What is raw intelligence? It’s stuff that hasn’t been certified yet, or verified. Then, what do they do? They share that information with other law enforcement agencies and partners and they start connecting the dots from all this raw intelligence to see if they can get reliable information," James explained.

Watch: Thousands of voters turn out in Hampton Roads for final day of early voting

Voters Reggie Spencer and Lindsey Henderson said they feel safe.

They said volunteers and self-awareness give them peace of mind at the polls.

“I’m just confident in myself and my whereabouts and I know my surroundings," said Spencer.

“They had senior volunteers every step of the way. It was really quick," said Henderson.

Watch: Election-related anxiety is real, expert says; Here are some ways to help you cope

News 3 reached out to several Hampton Roads police departments to try to find out what they’re doing for Election Day.

A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department said they will have extra patrols on Election Day.

In Chesapeake, a police department spokesperson told News 3 the department is in contact with polling locations and will be made aware of any issues that happen.

In a statement, the Virginia Beach Police Department said police will have increased staffing.

The Virginia Beach Police Department has increased staffing across the City to ensure a safe environment at polling locations. These officers will be well-positioned to respond to calls for service, but will not be highly visible to the public. This started with early voting and will continue through Election Day. Officers will be monitoring polling locations and able to assist with any criminal or traffic concerns that arise. Ricky LaBlue - Virginia Beach Police Department Spokesperson

Watch: When to expect results on Election Night in Virginia and North Carolina

Despite all the training and preparation, though, James said ensuring voter safety still isn’t easy.

“It’s a balancing act. First, we have people who have freedom of speech," said James. "Second, we also have the fourth amendment. Protection against what we call unreasonable searches and seizures...Citizens also have the right to participate in the democratic election process.”

A hard but important job with so much on the line.