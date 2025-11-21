NC Gov. Josh Stein pardons two turkeys, Krispy and Kreme

RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein pardoned two turkeys named Krispy and Kreme during the annual Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Governor's Mansion Friday, continuing a beloved Thanksgiving tradition while highlighting the state's agricultural contributions.

The 19-week-old hens, each weighing roughly 45 pounds, received their official pardons alongside an announcement that Butterball would donate 1,500 turkey breasts to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

"Thanksgiving gives us a moment to pause and reflect on all that we're grateful for," Stein said. "I'm grateful for the farmers who put food on our tables, for the first responders running into danger to keep us safe, for the teachers who educate our children, and for every North Carolinian who sees a neighbor in need and helps them back on their feet."

The pardoned turkeys will return to live out their days at Naylor Family Farm, while the donated turkey breasts will help families across central and eastern North Carolina enjoy Thanksgiving meals.

