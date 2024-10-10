Nearly 200 miles of Blue Ridge Parkway set to reopen following closure for Helene

VIRGINIA — The Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen Friday after a previous announcement closing the road indefinitely to clear debris caused by Hurricane Helene.

The parkway runs through 29 counties in both Virginia and North Carolina.

“Virginia is excited to announce that the Blue Ridge Parkway, the nation’s most-visited park, is once again open for business," said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. "This reopening will provide a much-needed boost to our local economy.”

Watch: Discover life disconnected at the Blue Ridge Mountains in Bedford

A soft opening was done on Thursday, but the official reopening for milepost 1 through 198 will happen Friday.

The opening for milepost 198 to 217 will reopen the following week, but an official date has not yet been announced.

As part of the parkway's reopening, National Park Service campgrounds will be on a first-come, first-serve basis through Oct. 14, then the campgrounds will follow time reservations.