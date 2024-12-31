NYE events to attend across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — If you're searching for events to celebrate New Year’s Eve, consider these exciting options:

Last Night on the Town in VB Town Center

Headlined by singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes, Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach Town Center will also feature special guests such as Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos, as well as DJ Mista Cham.

Created by the Central Business District Association, this is a New Year’s Eve celebration you will not want to miss! For 11 years now, LNOTT has been the attraction for family and friends gathering to celebrate the new year.

The main event at the Town Center Fountain Plaza is free to the public! However, if you want to feel like a star for one night, you can purchase VIP tickets here. Prices start at $220, depending on the type of VIP package you choose.

Crab Pot Drop in Downtown Hampton

If you're looking for a unique and unforgettable experience to add to your New Year's Eve celebration, check out the Crab Pot Drop in Downtown Hampton. Witness the spectacular lighted crab pot drop as folks count down to midnight! This one-of-a-kind tradition is a must-see.

Hosted by DJ Hot Rod, be prepared to dance the night away to the hottest tracks that will keep the energy alive from 9:00 PM until the clock strikes midnight.

The event is located at the corner of Queens Way and Wine Street, Downtown Hampton. Come dressed and ready to impress, but, more importantly, capture the moment using a fun and interactive 360 photo booth, which will be available throughout the evening.

NYE Live at Waterside in Norfolk

Known as Norfolk's BEST New Year's Eve celebration, NYE Live at Waterside will host an electrifying extravaganza featuring multiple DJs, mesmerizing live performers, a champagne toast, and two balloon drops filled with cash and prizes at midnight!

Feeling grand and like a celebrity? You can purchase a Platinum VIP package that grants you access to light hors d'oeuvres, a dedicated check-in line with a red carpet photo op, complimentary coat check, a champagne toast, and party favors.

However, if you're feeling "low key," then the Gold VIP package may be the route to take. For that, you will have access to four drink tickets and exclusive access to karaoke, a silent disco, five DJs, acoustic acts, party favors, a champagne toast, and two balloon drops filled with cash and prizes.

Click here to learn more.