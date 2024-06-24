Is Virginia in play for the 2024 presidential election?

NORFOLK, Va. — Some Virginia residents are not too thrilled with the choices for the presidential election this year.

"I don't want to vote for either man. I don't want to knock either of them. I feel like both of them are too old," Gwendolyn Alexander, 85, said on Monday afternoon outside of Doumar's in Norfolk.

Watch: Trump says he's decided on a running mate ahead of this Thursday's debate

Trump says he's decided on a running mate ahead of this week's debate

Still, Trump and Biden will be the two on stage for the first debate on Thursday night.

In the Commonwealth, a recent Fox News poll found Biden and Trump tied at 48-percent, which has drawn national attention to Hampton Roads.

The Trump campaign is planning to hold a rally Friday at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake after the debate.

Watch: Former President Trump to rally in Chesapeake after first debate

Former President Trump to rally in Chesapeake after first debate

"There's a reason the former President Trump is coming here after the debate. All of the sudden Virginia is maybe a swing state," said Joe St. George, Deputy Political Director for Scripps News.

St. George and other members of the political team are driving in a van this week from D.C. to Atlanta to talk with voters.

Watch: Concern, optimism expressed ahead of Trump rally in Chesapeake

Concern, optimism expressed ahead of Trump rally in Chesapeake

Their first stop was to Norfolk as St. George says the polls show Virginia is on the cusp of being a swing state in the fall.

"A lot of it is strategy to say, 'Okay, maybe if we go to Virginia if we campaign in Virginia that force President Biden to spend money here and that's money not being spent in Detroit, or Milwaukee, or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania," said St. George.

With Trump set to hold a rally Friday in Chesapeake, another customer named Travis Tisdale said he was planning to attend.

Watch: How could the Trump trial verdict impact fall's election in Virginia?

How could the Trump trial verdict impact this fall's election in Virginia?

"The last four years have not been great for my wallet, so let's see what we can do," Tisdale said.

While another voter outside of a grocery store in Chesapeake said he was sticking with Biden.

Watch: State leaders, Hampton Roads residents respond to Trump verdict

"No one is above the law" Hampton Roads residents, state leaders on Trump verdict

"My biggest issue as a voter is democracy. I'm not worried too much about inflation," said Dan Avant Blachman.

This week's debate comes earlier than usual, but many states now have early voting.

Early voting starts Sept. 20 in Virginia and Oct. 17 in North Carolina.