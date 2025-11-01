Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Live blog: Obama rallies for Spanberger in Virginia's governor's race in Norfolk

Election 2022 Biden
AP
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Former President Barack Obama and Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate in Virginia's governor's race, will rally together at Chartway Arena on Sat. Nov. 1, with doors opening to the public at 10:30 a.m.

OBAMA_SPANBERGEREVENT2.jpg

News 3 will be streaming the event live on our website, Facebook, and on our streaming app for Roku, Fire Stick, and Android/Apple TV.

Politics

Where Virginia's governor's race stands as Obama visits Norfolk

Noah Kim

The Republican candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, will spend the Saturday campaigning in Abingdon and Loudon County.

Watch related coverage: Spanberger and Earle-Sears rally Hampton Roads voters as Election Day nears

Spanberger and Earle-Sears rally Hampton Roads voters as Virginia governor’s race tightens

10:30 a.m. — Doors open

Doors open at Chartway Arena for the Spanberger/Obama rally in Norfolk

People are being let into Chartway Arena as the Spanberger/Obama rally prepares to kick off.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.

More political news

 

