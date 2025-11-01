Live blog: Obama rallies for Spanberger in Virginia's governor's race in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Former President Barack Obama and Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate in Virginia's governor's race, will rally together at Chartway Arena on Sat. Nov. 1, with doors opening to the public at 10:30 a.m.

The Republican candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, will spend the Saturday campaigning in Abingdon and Loudon County.

10:30 a.m. — Doors open

Doors open at Chartway Arena for the Spanberger/Obama rally in Norfolk

People are being let into Chartway Arena as the Spanberger/Obama rally prepares to kick off.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.