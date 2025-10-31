Where the Virginia governor's race stands ahead of Obama's visit to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia candidates prepare for their final push ahead of Election Day, a former president is making a campaign appearance in Hampton Roads to energize Democratic voters.

Former President Barack Obama and Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate in Virginia's governor's race, will rally together at Chartway Arena on Sat. Nov. 1 — News 3 will cover the event, providing live updates online and on social media.

Obama has already formally endorsed Spanberger — he recently appeared in an advertisement for her campaign, in which he states Spanberger would focus on the economy if elected governor.

“Republican policies are raising costs on working families so billionaires can get massive tax cuts,” Obama states in the campaign ad. “As governor, Abigail will stand up for Virginia families. She’ll work to build an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the wealthy.”

On the other hand, President Donald Trump has signaled support for "the Republican candidate" in Virginia's governor's race during an interview with News Nation — although he did not mention Earle-Sears by name.

"Well, I think the Republican candidate is very good and I think she should win because the Democrat candidate's a disaster," Trump said.

The president did directly endorse incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares in a social media post criticizing his Democratic challenger over the threatening text controversy.

Recent polls have put Spanberger ahead of Earle-Sears; however, the margin of her polling lead has narrowed in some instances.

Regarding the other statewide races, Miyares has taken the lead over Jones, according to polls conducted after the threatening text controversy garnered news coverage. The lieutenant governor race has also become the closest polled race, with many recent surveys showing Democratic State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi’s lead over her Republican opponent, former radio host John Reid, within the margin of error.

The Virginia campaign trail has also been quite expensive for both candidates, nearing the record-breaking amount of funds raised back in 2021 (over $115 million).

Currently, Spanberger holds a comfortable fundraising lead, with more than $65 million raised — Earle-Sears has raised over than $35 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Both campaigns have spent millions of dollars on commercials attacking one another, which have become more abundant as Election Day nears.

Early voting in Virginia ends on Saturday — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.