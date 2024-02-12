Portsmouth pizza place owner credits hard work for success

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For restaurants that specialize in pizza and wings, the Super Bowl usually means big bucks.

George Haroon, the owner of Gino's Pizzeria in Portsmouth had his hands full with flour and fresh dough.

Throughout the day, he and his staff filled some tall orders, about 180 or so for Portsmouth citizens.

Haroon says the Super Bowl is one of their busiest days of the year and pizza is their most profitable product.

"There was one order we had last year during the Super Bowl when we made $3800 dollars from one order," said Haroon.

While it can be hard work, Haroon says that’s what the American Dream is all about

Born in Iraq, Haroon moved to Italy with his family at age 7, from there, he got a taste of what success could look like from pizza cooks in Sicily.

In Brooklyn New York, Haroon got his start in the industry as a dishwasher in a pizza shop.

At age 22, Haroon opened his first business in northern Virginia called Capone's. In 199,1 he came to Hampton Roads and over the last 30 years, he opened 18 restaurants in the 757.

In 2017, he sold most of them and gave his kids the Gino's Pizzeria in Portsmouth location.

Even after all these years, Haroon isn’t ready to stop tossing pizza dough just yet.

"I love food," said Harron. "I love to cook. If I tell you I'm going to stop and I'm not going to do it again. I lie."