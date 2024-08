PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two police officers were hurt in an early Sunday morning incident.

A police spokesperson says just after 2 a.m., a vehicle hit the officers on Missy Elliott Boulevard.

Both officers were injured. One was taken to the hospital. No word right now on their condition.

The driver fled the scene, police say, but they were able to stop the driver on the interstate.

News 3 is working to find out more details as police continue their investigation.