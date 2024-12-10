Renowned poet, activist, legend Nikki Giovanni has died at 81

Renowned poet, activist, former Virginia Tech professor and legend Nikki Giovanni has died at 81. She died yesterday following her third cancer diagnosis.

Recently, News 3's anchor Jessica Larche had the honor of interviewing the legendary poet about the HBO documentary released about her life.

She emerged during the Black Arts Movement of the late 1960s as a prominent voice. Her poetry was heavily influenced by the Civil Rights and Black Power movements.

As her writing evolved over the decades, she turned her attention to Mars. She told Jessica in aone-on-one conversation at the historic Attucks Theater in Norfolk why her passion for space travel shines.

"You wrote, 'A trip to Mars can only be understood by Black Americans.' Why do you say that?" Jessica asked.

"Going into the galaxy is the same thing as middle passage," Giovanni responded.

The middle passage. The dark, inhumane, and evil transport of enslaved Africans across the Atlantic. Giovanni told Jessica she believed their tremendous will to survive lives on in their descendants. And that makes Black people, in her view, the perfect pioneers to explore space.

Giovanni's work, especially during the Civil Rights and Black Power movements, called truth to power and ignited a generation. Her work is a reflection she hopes will expand to the great beyond.

Giovanni kept working until her final days. After dozens of poetry collections under her belt, she was working on getting her last book of poetry out when she died. It is still set to come out next year, titled The Last Book.

Giovanni told Jessica she was happy her poetry had made it into the great beyond.