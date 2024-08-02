Rite Aid announces 24 store closures in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Rite Aid will be closing 699 stores nationwide after filing for bankruptcy in October, according to Penn Live.

Of those stores, 24 will be in Virginia.

Rite Aid has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure and significantly reduce its debt. The company turned control over to a group of its lenders, according to CNBC.

Rite Aid intends to exit bankruptcy with $2.55 billion in financing from its lenders, according to Reuters.

The following stores in Virginia will be closing:

