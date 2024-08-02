Watch Now
News

Actions

Rite Aid announces 24 store closures in Virginia

Top Stories - Friday August 2
Rite Aid accused of unlawfully filling prescriptions
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Rite Aid will be closing 699 stores nationwide after filing for bankruptcy in October, according to Penn Live.

Of those stores, 24 will be in Virginia.

Rite Aid has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure and significantly reduce its debt. The company turned control over to a group of its lenders, according to CNBC.

Rite Aid intends to exit bankruptcy with $2.55 billion in financing from its lenders, according to Reuters.

Watch previous: Rite Aid files for bankruptcy, plans to close some stores

Rite Aid files for bankruptcy, plans to close some stores

The following stores in Virginia will be closing:

  • 1660 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach
  • 1101 E. Little Creek Road, Norfolk
  • 1801 Hull St., Richmond
  • 1624 Laskin Road, Suite 750, Virginia Beach
  • 2460 George Washington Memorial, Hayes
  • 1200 Benns Church Blvd., Smithfield
  • 1104 Courthouse Road, Richmond
  • 1415 Cedar Road, Chesapeake
  • 7601 Granby St., Norfolk
  • 324 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach
  • 1808 Salem Road, Virginia Beach
  • 1517 Holland Road, Suffolk
  • 5914 W. High St., Portsmouth
  • 163 W. Ocean View Ave., Norfolk
  • 4501 News Road, Williamsburg
  • 671 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News
  • 20825 Woodpecker Road, South Chesterfield
  • 5036 Ferrell Parkway, Virginia Beach
  • 4310 Westgate Road, North Dinwiddie
  • 3653 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach
  • 4813 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton
  • 1031 Armory Drive, Franklin
  • 833 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake
  • 1458 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake
More local news
Untitled design (12).png

Hampton

Man wanted for attempted rape, abduction: Hampton PD

Foster Meyerson
2024 Butterfly Walk

Hampton

Butterfly Walk raising money for lupus support moves inside for first time

Anthony Sabella
Rendering 1

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Massive sports facility coming to Historic Triangle in 2026

Ellen Ice
Onlookers get a demonstration of how Leo the surgical robot works

Health

'Leo' the surgical robot introduced at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

Erika Craven
Screenshot 2024-08-01 at 6.10.43 PM.png

Outer Banks

How the death of a wild horse impacts the herd and the Outer Banks community

Will Thomas
A student raises their hand in a classroom

Positively Hampton Roads

WTKR raises more than $4k for local teachers to clear school supply wish lists

Madeline Miller
Hampton landlord bad properties 1

We Follow Through

Hampton landlord pleads guilty to charges related to treatment of tenants, cash

Colter Anstaett
Newport News police shoot, kill suspect in armed bank robbery on Jefferson Ave.

Newport News

Man arrested in connection to Newport News armed bank robbery

Madeline Miller
HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL.png

Sports

Crabbers enter season with late teammate on their minds

Marc Davis
Cell phone

Gloucester County

Gloucester Co. teen faces charges for child porn involving infant, toddler

Web Staff
SF&R.jpg

Suffolk

Construction worker found unconscious 15 feet deep in trench box

David Lance
HAMPTON FOOTBALL

Sports

Boykin leads Hampton into camp as first-time Division I head coach

Marc Davis

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device