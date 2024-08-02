Rite Aid announces 24 store closures in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Rite Aid will be closing 699 stores nationwide after filing for bankruptcy in October, according to Penn Live.
Of those stores, 24 will be in Virginia.
Rite Aid has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure and significantly reduce its debt. The company turned control over to a group of its lenders, according to CNBC.
Rite Aid intends to exit bankruptcy with $2.55 billion in financing from its lenders, according to Reuters.
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy, plans to close some stores
The following stores in Virginia will be closing:
- 1660 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach
- 1101 E. Little Creek Road, Norfolk
- 1801 Hull St., Richmond
- 1624 Laskin Road, Suite 750, Virginia Beach
- 2460 George Washington Memorial, Hayes
- 1200 Benns Church Blvd., Smithfield
- 1104 Courthouse Road, Richmond
- 1415 Cedar Road, Chesapeake
- 7601 Granby St., Norfolk
- 324 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach
- 1808 Salem Road, Virginia Beach
- 1517 Holland Road, Suffolk
- 5914 W. High St., Portsmouth
- 163 W. Ocean View Ave., Norfolk
- 4501 News Road, Williamsburg
- 671 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News
- 20825 Woodpecker Road, South Chesterfield
- 5036 Ferrell Parkway, Virginia Beach
- 4310 Westgate Road, North Dinwiddie
- 3653 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach
- 4813 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton
- 1031 Armory Drive, Franklin
- 833 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake
- 1458 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake
