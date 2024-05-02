Run for the Fallen honors more than 800 servicemembers who died in War on Terror

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A four-day, 250-mile run honoring fallen Virginia servicemembers leaves from Fort Story in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning.

The Run for the Fallen finishes Sunday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Organized by nonprofit Honor and Remember, the Virginia Run for the Fallen is a relay that pays tribute to servicemen and women who died fighting in the War on Terror, dating back to 2000.

Along the route, runners will stop at "Hero Marker Locations" to read aloud the names of those who have died, most recently in 2023. Many of the names read served in Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn.

This year's run honors 808 heroes, according to the event's website.

Day 1 of the route covers much of Hampton Roads and will see runners move from Fort Story, along Shore Drive, across the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel and then north through Gloucester before ending in Middlesex County.

Click HERE for a closer look at the route.