Savvy shopping for Dad ahead of Father's Day

Father's Day is Sunday and if you haven’t bought a gift, you are running out of time.

According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, Father’s Day spending is expected to reach $22.4 billion this year, the second highest on record.

Local shops are preparing by slashing prices.

Philip Scotti, the president of Philip Michael Fashion for Men, says they have discounts of up to 50% off. He says dress shirts, socks, ties and accessories are all popular items for Dad.

If your dad prefers home improvement to fashion, mowers, grills and tools are big items this year. Local shops like Taylor's Do It Center also have a range of prices for every budget.

Samantha Gordon from Consumer Reports says to also consider new tech.

“We tend to see a lot of smartwatches and fitness trackers and headphones, maybe even TVs, on sale during the middle of the month,” she said.

The National Retail Federation predicts that people plan to spend $189 on Dad this year, down slightly from $196 last year.

Scotti says his team is standing by to help.

"Shopping local is very important," he said. "It stays here within the community.”

However, if you can’t afford to spend a lot this year, you can always give the father figure in your life quality time.