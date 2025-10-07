Sentara Health drops Medicare Advantage plans in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida

Sentara Health Plans will discontinue several Medicare Advantage products at the end of 2025, affecting members across Virginia, North Carolina and Florida.

The company announced it will no longer offer non-dual Medicare Advantage (MA), Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), or Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNP) in the three states — coverage for these specific plans ends December 31.

Affected members will receive notification letters this week explaining the changes. During Medicare open enrollment, which begins next week, impacted customers will need to select coverage from a different insurance company.

Sentara cited financial sustainability concerns as the reason for discontinuing these plans. The company pointed to industry-wide challenges, including reimbursement cuts and regulatory changes, as contributing factors.

The plan discontinuations will not affect which insurance plans Sentara Health hospitals and doctors will accept.

