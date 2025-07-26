SpaceX rocket lights up early morning sky above Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginians who spotted a glowing light streaking across the early morning sky Saturday weren’t seeing a UFO — it was a SpaceX rocket.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 5:01 a.m. on July 26, according to Spaceflight Now.

The rocket carried 28 Starlink satellites, which were deployed about an hour after launch, SpaceX said in a social media post.

The sight left many across Hampton Roads and beyond grabbing their phones. WTKR News 3 viewers shared pictures and video of the bright light from across the region, with some describing it as a “glowing orb” or “a comet-like streak.”

This mission contributes to a major milestone in spaceflight. More than 8,000 satellites have been launched this year — and the July 26 mission helped push that number past the record for any single year.

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite internet network, aimed at expanding high-speed broadband access worldwide.