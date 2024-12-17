Elementary school security video, Drone sightings, No tax on tips proposal: Sunrise Brief

Video obtained by News 3 shows the moment two men trespassed on the roof at Trantwood Elementary School and attempted to break in about 20 minutes before students arrived at school, according to court documents. Court records say on Dec. 5, 19-year-old Alexander Mausser of Virginia Beach and another unknown individual were seen on security cameras trying to get into the school via the roof. The two individuals first arrived at Trantwood and could be seen walking onto school grounds through an opening in the fence, according to security footage obtained by News 3 Investigative Producer Brianna Lanham through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. According to the complaint, the arresting officer pursued Mausser to his home following the incident, where he was found "pretending to be asleep." The officer reported Mausser then pushed him and kicked him in the groin. Mausser was ultimately arrested and charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor related to the incident. Video shows suspects breaking into Trantwood Elementary through rooftop

The Virginia Fusion Center has received more than 100 tips related to possible drones in the skies across the state, according to Virginia State police. The Fusion Center is an effort where state and federal agencies work together to identify data and respond to potential threats. Public concern began to arise in mid-November when drones were spotted over New Jersey. Since then, there have been reported drone sightings along the East Coast, including in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who's chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters Monday in Norfolk he was pushing for more information. "Part of my job as a senator is to make sure the members that aren't on the Intelligence Committee that I can give them assurance. I can't give people assurance at this point," he said. It's a sentiment shared by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia), who has said the information provided by the federal government has been "insufficient." More than 100 tips about possible drones received: Va. State Police