U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia looking for missing man

GYWNN, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia is searching for a missing man, Timothy Henderson, also known as "Pirate Daddy" who was last seen Sunday, November 24, around sunset.

Here is the information provided directly from the Coast Guard:

The USCG is looking for any information regarding Timothy Henderson “Pirate Daddy” who departed from Salty Bottom Blue Oysters in Gwynn yesterday around sunset in a 10-14ft black aluminum John Boat and was headed for Hole in the Wall.

If you have any information please call the sector Virginia command center at 757-505-6508.

