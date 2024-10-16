Watch Now
US Navy fighter jet with 2 on board crashes during training in Washington state

Boeing EA-18G Growler
Jeff Roberson/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Boeing EA-18G Growler sits on display during a ceremony marking delivery of the first production version of the airborne electronic attack aircraft Monday, Sept. 24, 2007, at a Boeing production facility in Berkeley, Mo. The Pentagon is spending $9 billion to replace its Prowler aircraft with the Growler, an aircraft outfitted with electronic warfare gear derived from the F/A-18 fighter. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boeing EA-18G Growler
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy searched Wednesday through mountainous terrain for two crew members who were aboard a fighter jet that crashed in Washington state during a routine training flight.

The EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed east of Mount Rainier at about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. Search teams, including a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter, launched from NAS Whidbey Island to try to find the crew and examine the crash site.

Navy searchers were joined by Yakima County tribal and local authorities as they pored over an area about 30 miles (48 km) west of Yakima in cloudy weather with low visibility, the Navy said. As of late Wednesday morning, they hadn't found the wreckage or crew, officials said in a news release.

Navy officials said they didn't know if the two crew members managed to eject before the crash, which remains under investigation.

The EA-18G Growler is similar to the F/A-18F Super Hornet and includes sophisticated electronic warfare devices. Most of the Growler squadrons are based at Whidbey Island. One squadron is based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The “Zappers” were recently deployed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The search Wednesday was happening in rainy and cloudy weather near Mount Rainier, a towering active volcano that is blanketed in snowfields and glaciers year-round.

The first production of the Growler was delivered to Whidbey Island in 2008. In the last 15 years, it has operated around the globe supporting major actions, the Navy said. The plane seats a pilot in front and an electronics operator behind them.

“The EA-18G Growler aircraft we fly represents the most advanced technology in airborne Electronic Attack and stands as the Navy’s first line of defense in hostile environments,” the Navy said on its website. Each aircraft costs about $67 million.

Military aircraft training exercises and travel can be dangerous and sometimes result in crashes, injuries and deaths.

In May, an F-35 fighter jet on its way from Texas to Edwards Air Force Base near Los Angeles crashed after the pilot stopped to refuel in New Mexico. The pilot was the only person on board in that case, and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Last year, eight U.S. Air Force special Operations Command service members were killed when a CV-22B Osprey aircraft they were flying in crashed off the coast of Japan.

