Va. law will fine social media platforms that lack screen time limits for minors

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Attorney General is cracking down on social media companies that he says aren’t protecting children online.

Attorney General Jay Jones says his office will require social media platforms to limit usage to one hour per day for minors under 16, unless a parent or guardian chooses to increase that limit.

A law that went into effect Jan. 1 already requires social media companies to verify whether a user is younger than 16. The screen time regulation comes as a part of Virginia’s Consumer Data Protection Act; platforms not in compliance will receive a 30-day notice to fix their apps, or will face civil penalties up to $7,500 per violation, Jones says.

Jones’ announcement of enforcing the law follows recent pushback from NetChoice, a technology trade association, which filed a federal lawsuit claiming the law violates first amendment rights.

“As a father, there is nothing more important to me than the emotional, mental, and physical safety of our children,” Jones said in a statement. “Today’s announcement ensures that parents and caregivers have the final say in how much social media content their children consume, not the unscrupulous tech companies.”

Families are encouraged to report violations by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-552-9963.