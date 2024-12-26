VB pier, OBX plane crash, Hurricane Debby: News 3's top 5 stories of 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With 2024 coming to a close, here are News 3's top-performing stories in 2024.

5. Plane hit tree upon approach before fatal Kill Devil Hills airport crash: NTSB

Four adults and a minor were killed in a plane crash after hitting a tree at the Wright Brothers National Memorial First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills. The plane caught on fire after crashing into the airport's runway just before 6 p.m on Sept. 23, 2024.

4. Father stabs ex-wife, abducts children from VB home before leading police on fatal crash in Md: Police

Three kids were abducted from their mother's home in Virginia Beach by their father in August 2024. The father then led a chase through Maryland that ended when he crashed with two other vehicles. The youngest child, a 1-year-old girl, died from her injuries.

3. More insurance companies predicted to drop Va. & N.C. customers, experts say

New 3's Erin Miller looked into insurance companies, as many insures were predicted to drop more Virginia and North Carolina residents. The reason... the many coastal landmarks in these states can result in coastal and tidal flooding.

2. Hurricane Debby expected to bring flooding rainfall to the southeast coast

Debby made landfall on Florida Aug. 5, 2024 as a category 1 hurricane and continued moving its way north through Virginia and North Carolina. Our News 3 weather team predicted it would make landfall that following Wednesday and we saw 5 inches of rainfall.

1. Everything we know about the body & vehicle found after car drove off Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

On Jan. 27, 2024, a car drove off the Virginia Beach pier just before 7 a.m., police said. Around a week later on Feb. 2, the car was recovered and a vigil was held for the man found dead in the vehicle. The man confirmed in the incident was a 57-year-old white man from Virginia Beach and the pier was reopened in April.