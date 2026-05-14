VBPD officers Reese and Girvin memorialized in DC after line-of-duty deaths

WASHINGTON — Two Virginia Beach police officers who were killed in a traffic stop in February 2025 were honored at the National Mall in Washington on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands gathered for a candlelight vigil at the National Mall, where officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese joined the names of fallen officers remembered on the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

On the night of Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, the two officers were shot during a traffic stop on South Rosemont Road. Investigators said the suspect took his own life shortly after.

Officer Girvin, who was 25, and Officer Reese, who was 30, both died in the hospital early that Saturday morning.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate spoke last year about the impact the partners, who were beat officers, had on the department.

“They were sons. They were husbands, brothers, friends, and in Cam’s case, a soon-to-be father. They were also beat officers, the foundation of every police department," said Neudigate. "There’s a lot of cops here as I look out. There’s a lot of rank, a lot of chiefs, a lot of brass. But the heart of the police department, it’s the officers on the street, and that’s Cam and Chris.”

Girvin graduated from VBPD’s 68th Police Academy and was sworn in as a certified officer on June 19, 2020. Reese was a member of the 72nd Police Academy and was sworn in on July 29, 2022.

Girvin and Reese were two of seven Virginia law enforcement officers honored this year at the national memorial.

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