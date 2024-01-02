Virginia African American Cultural Center asks for extension on new facility construction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia African American Cultural Center (VAACC) in Virginia Beach is asking city leaders for an extension on constructing a new multi-million dollar facility near Diamond Springs Rd.

"This gives us a little extra time," Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, founder of VAACC, said.

Back in 2018, the city transferred almost five acres of land off of Newtown Rd. to the organization to build a center that would include a gallery, rotunda hall, classrooms, and a performance space for the community.

John Hood

Part of the agreement was the organization had to meet certain guidelines, including starting construction, by December of 2023.

"We [City Leaders] need to know if you don't use this land after so many years to start and everything we can have dibs on getting it back," Ross-Hammond, said. "So I felt that was a good compromise."

Ross-Hammond, who is also a current member of the Virginia Beach City Council, said during the nonprofit's fundraising efforts, COVID-19 hit.

She said the pandemic caused the costs of construction to go up and not allow the group to start its capital campaign to fundraise the more than $20 million needed for the facility.

John Hood

That's why the group is now asking city leaders to extend the construction deadlines.

"Groundbreaking at least by the end of 2026 and construction by 2028," Ross-Hammond, said. "That gives me time, starting January, we'll now go to the silent phase of our fundraising."

An ordinance has now been presented to city council to extend the start of construction to December 2026 and the completion of the project to December 2028.

"Once we get the funding that we need, which is about 60 to 80 percent of the full fundingthat we need for the project, then we will break ground," Tamar Smithers, executive director of VAACC, said. "Then once you break ground it's about another 18 to 24 months, and then we will have the amazing Virginia African American Cultural Center that is built for everyone to enjoy."

While construction on the facility likely won't happen in 2024, the organization is looking to continue to use the space for programming throughout the year.

Revitalization of the basketball courts on the property is also in the works.

"In fact this spring the NBA is going to come and refurbish that basketball center," Ross-Hammond, said. "They promised that during the Something In The Water time."

The extension will be decided by the city council at Tuesday night's meeting which begins at 6 p.m.

Ross-Hammond said she will abstain from Tuesday's vote.