Virginia Attorney General sues TikTok for 'misleading the public, exploiting Virginians data'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a lawsuit against TikTok and it's China-based parent company ByteDance Ltd. Friday, according to the Commonwealth.

The lawsuit alleges the app was designed specifically to be addictive and the companies deceived parents by claiming the content was suitable for children above the age of 12.

“For years, TikTok has marketed itself to Virginians and Americans alike as a harmless, safe, and enjoyable social media app,” said Miyares." “Yet the facts of the matter are that TikTok harms our kids and exposes them to severe profanity, sexually explicit material, violence, mature themes, and drug and alcohol content.”

In addition, the suit alleges TikTok of misleading the public regarding the app’s connection to and potential for abuse by the Chinese government and Communist Party.

“Making matters worse, TikTok continues to misrepresent the potential for the Chinese government to access and exploit Virginians’ data, says Miyares." "As the People’s Protector, I will use the Virginia Consumer Protection Act to shield all Virginians, and especially our children, from this deceptive and harmful conduct. TikTok has crossed a line, and today will be asked to pay a price.”