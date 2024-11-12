Virginia attorney general works to reduce violence crime at Ceasefire Virginia Conference

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a packed room Tuesday morning at the Sheraton in Virginia as gun violence activist, beach law enforcement, city leaders and more came together to address a common theme, gun violence.

The Ceasefire Virignia Conference was a chance to share, learn, improve and support public safety, especially when it comes to saving lives.

Ceasefire is aimed to combat gang and gun violence through prosecution and prevention. In October, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares celebrated the success for Virginia's drop in violent crime by 30% crediting Operation Ceasefire.

The initiative was launched two years ago, along with Operation Bold Blue Line, as a way to reduce violent crime.

News 3 caught up with Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb and Miyares to learn how they plan to reduce violent crime and prevention programs that are actually working.

"I hope that we learn from other public safety professionals new techniques and ideas. Maybe they've tried something in the western part of the state that we haven't tried here in the eastern part of the state. I'm hoping we can come together and get best practices" said Holcomb.

Jason Miyares took to the podium to address crime prevention and said, "going into schools with our Virginia rules camp and Virginia rules classes, giving grant money to fantastic groups that do so much in gang intervention and education is critical. Over and over again we want to give them the resources to reach these young individuals to reduce crime."

Some of those groups Miyares spotlighted was Big Homies in Portsmouth and Ketchmore Kids in Newport News. Ceasefire Virginia focuses on 13 cities including five in Hampton Roads— Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Chesapeake.

