Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting 3 years later

Virginia Beach mass shooting victims (updated May 2020)
Posted at 7:38 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 19:38:28-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – We are forever #VBStrong.

Three years ago, on May 31, 2019, a gunman entered Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and opened fire, killing 12 people and injuring four others. Of the 12 victims, 11 of them worked for the city.

News 3 remembers the men and women we lost on that tragic day:

The final investigation report into the shooting was released in March 2021; no motive was found.

In 2020, the City of Virginia Beach created a special website for remembering the victims of the shooting. The city also adopted the forget-me-not flower to create a memorial at Mount Trashmore. The city’s Park & Landscape Services team created the special symbol to honor the victims of the shooting, their families and the entire Hampton Roads community.

In 2021, a sand sculpture point of reflection, inspired by the "Love for VB" forget-me-not flower, was installed on 24th Street at the Oceanfront.

This year, the city will hold an in-person ceremony for the first time since the pandemic, allowing the community to gather and remember the lives lost on that tragic day. The Three-Year Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at Mount Trashmore Park.

