Virginia Beach School Board approves 2024/2025 fiscal year budget

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — From the possibility of requiring pay to play for sports, to dwindling down on classes like fine arts and music. A lot has been going on at the Virginia Beach School Board recently as they look to balance the budget. On Tuesday night, the School Board approved the 2024/2025 fiscal year operating budget.

The board hasn’t had much to play with this year, as they expect a 2 cent tax reduction from the Virginia Beach City Council. That would mean a $5.7 million loss on the budget. The budget will hover around $954 million if the 2 cent tax reduction isn’t put in place, and around $948 million if it is.

In recent weeks they’ve been trying to find cuts in case that reduction is approved, like removing 9 staff positions, around 8 central office positions and getting rid of replacement school buses.

“No staff will lose their current job as we will meet these cuts through normal attrition,” said Virginia Beach Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Crystal Pate.

There’s also been the issue of dwindling down on classes like fine arts and music, which a lot of parents have related to these budget cuts.

“Our kids are not choosing to be pawns in this embarrassing mess, and shame on you for putting them there," said one parent at the meeting.

However, the School Board’s Vice Chair, Jennifer Franklin, says these classes are based on how many students sign up, not the budget.

“Being a chorus and music girl myself growing up that is something that is also important to me. And I absolutely understand the benefit of having those programs in our schools," Franklin said.

The board did receive some additional funding from the general assembly, which could go towards things like a 3% raise for staff. But if the board receives more funding, Franklin says maybe they could take a look at the staffing ratios which are causing some principles to make some difficult decisions on which classes to cut.

“We hear you, we understand music and arts is definitely a concern. We’ve heard that concern, we’re addressing it, and then we’re gonna take a look at some other things that need addressing as well,” she told News 3.

A lot of school board members expressed concerns about the possible loss of fine arts and music classes at some of the schools, but if they decide to put future funding towards it, the superintendent will work with them to make it happen.

“I am sorry. Now if this board wants us to staff people that have 71 kids as full time, I’ll meet that direction. Otherwise I’m gonna follow the guidelines established by the board based on the standards of quality to staff our schools,” said Superintendent Donald Robertson.

The approved budget will be presented to Virginia Beach City Council on March 26.

