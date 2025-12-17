Virginia's new vape product restrictions could force shop closures

NORFOLK, Va — Virginia will implement new restrictions on liquid nicotine and vapor products starting December 31, potentially forcing many vape shops to close and limiting consumer options across Hampton Roads.

The new rule will ban the sale of liquid nicotine and vapor products unless they're approved and listed in a state directory maintained by the attorney general. Each unapproved vape product could cost manufacturers up to $1,000 a day in fines until it's taken off shelves.

Tony Abboud, executive director of Vapor Technology Association, an organization that advocates for the vaping industry, criticized the legislation as favoring large tobacco companies over small businesses.

"It is a market share play, it is a market share grab that's advocated primarily for big tobacco companies," Abboud said.

Abboud warned the law could have major consequences for small businesses, including job losses and closed vape shops. He also expressed concern about pushing consumers toward alternatives.

"They will simply go back to smoking cigarettes the seconds is that they are going to find those flavored vaping products that they love and is helping them stay away from cigarettes on a black market, and I can assure you there will be a huge black market that will fill the void," Abboud said.

Senator Tim Kaine told reporters Wednesday that he has worried about vape products not being subject to the same rules that apply to traditional cigarettes.

"My own view is that these are dangerous products, and they should be taxed and regulated in a manner that's similar to how cigarettes are, and I don't yet think that's the case, but the regulation should be uniform and shouldn't benefit large vaping companies over the small operators," Kaine said.

The state's product directory is expected to be released on New Year's Eve.

