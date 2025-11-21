Volunteer Hampton Roads to host 27th annual event to help those in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Volunteer Hampton Roads will bring together families from across the region on Saturday for the 27th Annual Family Volunteer Day, a global day of service that celebrates the power of families working together to support their communities.

This year's event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Regent University Library Plaza.

The event is open to families, community groups, schools, faith partners, and corporate teams.

Volunteers will participate in service projects that include packing hygiene kits, packing baby care kits, distributing food baskets and hot meals to Virginia Beach families in need, building and painting projects, Sunshine Mail for seniors, kid-friendly service learning activities, and supporting the on-site American Red Cross blood drive.

"Family Volunteer Day shows what our region does best. We show up for one another," said Maerine "Mimi" Mitchell, president and CEO of Volunteer Hampton Roads.

Companies interested in participating should contact Mimi Mitchell, and nonprofits seeking to host a project should contact Casey Watson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.