Watch Now
News

Actions

Yorktown beach under swimming advisory for excessive bacteria

Swimming Advisory
Posted
and last updated

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Yorktown beach, located at 425 Water Street, has been issued a swimming advisory by the Peninsula Health District. The advisories were issued due to bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state water quality standard, unless indicated otherwise.

Watch: Norfolk, Virginia Beach tackle beach erosion as summer approaches

Norfolk, Virginia Beach handle beach erosion as summer approaches

To learn more about how our local waters are tested for bacteria, News 3's John Hood spoke with a group of people who test beaches in Norfolk. The team says it tests for high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is commonly found in animal waste. They said while it may not cause an illness itself, it is correlated with other viruses and diseases.

For more information on beach water testing, click here.

This article will be updated throughout the week with updates on local swim advisories.

More local news
HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL.png

Sports

Crabbers enter season with late teammate on their minds

Marc Davis
Cell phone

Gloucester County

Gloucester Co. teen faces charges for child porn involving infant, toddler

Web Staff
SF&R.jpg

Suffolk

Construction worker found unconscious 15 feet deep in trench box

Web Staff
HAMPTON FOOTBALL

Sports

Boykin leads Hampton into camp as first-time Division I head coach

Marc Davis
generic police tape

Virginia Beach

2 dead following crash in Virginia Beach; driver arrested and charged

Web Staff
Untitled design - 2024-08-01T135301.505.jpg

Newport News

Newport News police looking for missing man last seen Wednesday night

Web Staff
Sentara plans to increase residency positions.jpg

Norfolk

Sentara Health to take on more resident physicians to address shortage

Foster Meyerson
first landing state park beach

Discover

Discover why First Landing State Park is a favorite among tourists and locals

Dave Parker
Military Food Insecurity

Military

'Aid Now' nonprofit helping military families buy groceries

Beverly Kidd

Newport News

Mother finds closure after arrest made in teen son's murder

Ellen Ice
E Washington St 8 1 2024 2.JPG

Suffolk

Suffolk house heavily damaged in early morning fire

Foster Meyerson
Camden County Historic Jail

Northeastern North Carolina

Hometown History: Camden County Heritage Museum & Historic Jail

Myles Henderson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device