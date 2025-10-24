After another highway shooting, state police urge drivers to stay safe on roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Road rage is something most drivers have experienced, whether it’s a blaring horn, an angry gesture, or worse. According to a recent AAA study, 96% of drivers admitted to engaging in some form of aggressive driving behavior in the past year.

“You can see people as soon as the light turns green they start beeping,” one driver said. “Or if you look in the rearview mirror, they start cursing at you and things like that.”

That concern isn’t unfounded. Virginia State Police (VSP) report 237 shootings on Virginia highways since January 2023. The most recent was on I-464 just this week where someone shot at five people in a truck during the morning drive. One person was hit and is expected to survive.

“Everyone deals with aggressive driving,” said a VSP spokesperson Matthew Demlein. “Everyone has those feelings on the road. It occurs at all times. We’re asking people please don’t give in to that.”

Despite the recent incident authorities say highway shootings are actually down in 2025. So far this year, 52 shootings have been reported, compared to 86 in 2024 and 99 in 2023.

Even minor cases of road rage can have serious consequences, Demlein warns. “A crash anywhere on the interstate in Hampton Roads, for example, can lead to people getting delayed getting to work, getting to the hospital, getting home. There are many impacts that can occur just from road rage.”

As more people hit the roads during the upcoming winter months and holiday travel season, law enforcement is urging drivers to stay calm and patient.

“Stay calm, don’t challenge them,” the Demlein advised. “You don’t know what that other person is going through or thinking. Just back off, stay calm. If they’re following you, go to a public place. Don’t go to your house, you don’t want to bring something to your home.”

If you ever feel unsafe or need assistance on Virginia highways, drivers can call #77 or dial 911 to reach law enforcement.