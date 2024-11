HAMPTON, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-64 has caused all eastbound lanes to close on the HRBT in Hampton Thursday morning. This is around mile marker 270, VDOT says.

The crash is also causing some delays in the HRBT's westbound lanes in Norfolk, VDOT says.

As of 9:30 a.m., the traffic backups in the eastbound lanes are about four miles long.

It's unclear what caused the crash and if there are any injuries. This article will be updated as we learn more.