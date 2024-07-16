Watch Now
Norfolk ranked in top 10 most dangerous to drive during rush hour

Norfolk and Virginia Beach were listed in the top 50
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 16, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Almost everyone can relate to the feeling of being stuck in traffic during rush hour. But depending on which city you are in, you could be at more risk driving during rush hours.

A new research study conducted by The Barber Law Firm analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data on fatal crashes and found the most dangerous cities to be traveling in at peak times.

The study looked at data from fatal crashes between 2018 and 2022. More specifically looking at crashes that happened during the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Norfolk came in eighth in the study, with 32 fatal crashes reported during rush hour over the five-year span. The deadly crashes that happened during rush hour traffic accounted for 28.32% of the 113 fatal traffic accidents in the city from 2018 to 2022.

Virginia Beach also made the Top 50 of the most dangerous rush hour rankings, coming in at 40th.

Data from the NHTSA says Virginia Beach had 34 fatal rush hour crashes out of 140 fatal crashes overall.

Winston-Salem, NC was found to be the worst place to drive during rush hour traffic.

Throughout the five years analyzed for the study, 36 out of the 118 fatal crashes occurred during peak rush hour times. That is 30.51% of the crashes and above the national average of 22.77%.

Phoenix, Arizona and Kansas City, Kansas came in second and third, respectively.

But what can you do to get away from dangerous rush hour traffic? The study also listed the top ten least dangerous rush hour cities. Cleveland, Ohio came in the top spot with only 14.13% of their fatal crashes happening during rush hours. Amarillo, Texas and Orlando, Florida came in at second and third.

