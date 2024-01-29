Virginia Beach police share video on recovery efforts for car that drove off pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police gave an update to the ongoing recovery efforts for the vehicle, and any possible occupants, that drove off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier on Saturday morning.

Police say the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the incident within four minutes of the initial call, and deployed a rescue swimmer to assess the situation at 7:09 a.m.

Additional marine assets with the fire department and EMS were also on scene within minutes, according to officers.

Police say following the initial search assessment, the vehicle was identified about 17 to 20 feet under the water, and due to challenging conditions, the "operation transitioned to recovery."

VBPD said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that dangerous conditions posed serious risks to divers and equipment operators, which hampered recovery efforts throughout the weekend.

According to police, recovery teams were challenged with strong currents, extremely poor visibility, and debris on the ocean floor from damage to the pier in previous storms.

The Chesapeake Fire Department also assisted, deploying their remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to assess the scene underwater.

VBPD says the ROV couldn't provide clear images or identify tags on the vehicle, however, it was able to determine that the vehicle was upside down and rocking with the current.

The ocean currents during the recovery operation measured 3.9 knots, which the department said is four times outside the safety parameters for the VBPD's divers.

"Strong currents and extremely low visibility made it too dangerous for divers to navigate and assess the area safely, especially near a submerged SUV rocking on its roof in the turbulent current," VBPD said in a post on X Monday.

VBPD stated that their divers are trained in water rescue, not underwater recovery, so salvage divers that have specific skills and equipment, and who are trained in the removal of obstructions and hazards, are required to recover a submerged, inverted vehicle that is shifting in the current.

The department says that deteriorating conditions prevented VBPD from diving on Jan. 27, and that Crofton Industries was hired to return on Jan. 28 to assist with the recovery effort.

Fog delayed Crofton's morning departure on Sunday, according to the department, and as they arrived at the Oceanfront with their equipment and trained recovery operators, tumultuous surface conditions led to snapped chains and mooring lines.

Crofton then had to take their equipment back to their business to make repairs to their equipment, according to VBPD. As a result of the damage, the planned recovery was postponed.

The department says they and Crofton are reassessing and devising a plan for a safe and effective recovery operation as soon as conditions allow.

"The goal of this mission remains to safely retrieve the vehicle, reunite any and all occupants with their loved ones, and maintain the integrity of all evidence," VBPD said in another X post on Monday.

