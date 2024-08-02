New tropical storm system forming in the Atlantic could reach Va., N.C. next week

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is heading toward eastern Cuba Friday.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move over Cuba Friday, cross the Straits of Florida on Saturday, and then move near or over the west coast of Florida Saturday night through Sunday night.

The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical depression on Saturday as it moves across the Straits of Florida, followed by intensification into a tropical storm (Debby) by Saturday night.

Our model shows the path of the storm potentially passing over North Carolina and southern Virginia by Wednesday morning, but it's too early to tell how it will develop in the southeastern U.S.

