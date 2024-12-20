'...A couple wrinkles' as law paying college room and board for Virginia foster youth takes effect

After years of having to pay their own housing costs, a new law is helping former foster youth at Virginia colleges breathe a sigh of relief.

News 3 first covered Virginia House Bill 700 in February. The bill, which calls on Virginia colleges to absorb room and board costs for students who were foster youth in the state's care, was signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in April.

“Honestly, I had kind of no hope I would be able to pay off any of these loans," said Old Dominion University junior, Tori Stone-Cramer, of her concerns prior to the bill's passage through the General Assembly.

Stone-Cramer, 20, entered the foster system at 17 years old.

Though previous legislation qualified former foster youth for grants to cover tuition, they were still on the hook to pay for housing.

This past semester, which just ended, was the first time the costs for Stone-Cramer's campus apartment were covered. She says her part-time job working at a daycare would not be enough to cover the bill — on top of being able to keep her grades up.

“Only 50 percent of youth in foster care complete high school and only three percent complete college," said Colleen Luksik, Vice President for Virginia Beach nonprofit Connect With a Wish.

The organization, which advocates for foster youth in Hampton Roads, worked with Del. Anne Ferrell Tata (R-Virginia Beach) to introduce HB700 and get it passed.