Expert shares best insurance coverage to have during hurricane season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Following through now on my coverage about insurance.

I've looked into the increasing cost, why some people are being dropped from their providers and what you can do to get a lower rate.

I wanted to circle back to the issue now that we are in hurricane season and discuss the coverage that you may want to consider.

WATCH: More insurance companies predicted to drop Va. & N.C. customers, experts say

More insurance companies predicted to drop Va. & N.C. customers, experts say

When I met with Fred Drummond in April, he gave me a tour of his home, which has been raised 11 feet off the ground. His home sits about three blocks away from the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach and he’s lived there since 1977.

With close to 50 years of home ownership, he’s all too familiar with flooding, storms, and hurricanes.

Navigating storms this year will be no different for him and you.

WATCH: NOAA predicts above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

NOAA predicts above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Melissa Lambarena with NerdWallet says now is the time to look at what your insurance policy covers.

"Hurricane insurance isn't available as is, you typically have to be covered with either a flood insurance policy or also windstorm insurance, depending on where you live,” says Lambarena.

Considering we live so close to the coast, experts say it's a good idea to consider both, starting with flood insurance.

“[For] flood insurance, you can go through the National Flood Insurance Program to explore your options, or you can perhaps explore the private market as well,” says Lambarena.

If you are considering flood insurance, keep in mind that in most cases, it takes 30 days to go into effect.

If you're also not covered for windstorm damage, NerdWallet suggests trying to add it to your policy. You can do that by talking to your agent, Virginia's State Corporation Commission, or an independent organization like the Virginia Property Insurance Association.

“Sometimes, especially if you live in a coastal area, you might have to pay a separate deductible for that type of damage,” Lambarena says.

WATCH: If your neighbor's tree falls on your property, who's responsible?

Preparing for storms: If your neighbor's tree falls on your property, who's responsible?

According to the Insurance Information Institute, percentage deductibles vs. traditional dollar deductibles vary from one percent of a home's insured value to five percent. Virginia is one of 19 states that can charge special deductibles for hurricane damage.

After being dropped from his provider because of where he lives, Drummond has signed with a new company, preparing him for the months ahead.

“It became reassuring that there were secondary insurance companies out there that would insure coastal properties,” Drummond says.

Lambarena says depending on your insurance provider, preventative maintenance can sometimes even offer certain discounts.

The National Weather Service suggests:



Keeping trees around your home trimmed to prevent damage from broken branches

Board up your windows to protect them from flying debris

Securing all doors on the property, including the garage door. Garage doors are often the most vulnerable

Moving your car inside the garage or to another secure location

When it comes to saving money, Lambarena suggests shopping around and bundling your auto and home insurance.