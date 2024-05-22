Key protection for Jockey's Ridge State Park rejected by review board

JOCKEY'S RIDGE, N.C. — The back and forth over a key protection for Jockey’s Ridge State Park in nags head continues...

News 3 has been following the debate over the designation of Jockey’s Ridge as an area of environmental concern.

The North Carolina Rules Review Commission on Monday rejected the latest attempt by another state agency – the Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) – to keep the rule in place on a temporary basis.

This revolves around replacing the sand that blows away from the tallest dune on the east coast and keeping it safe from development.

the CRC will continue the process for permanent protection but that could take a year.

In the meantime, the North Carolina state senate has passed a bill adding those protections to state law. it’s unclear when the North Carolina State House will vote on the bill.