Paradise Ocean Club in Fort Monroe officially reopens

HAMPTON, Va. — Paradise Ocean Club in Fort Monroe is officially open again, just in time for the warm weather.

The club—which has cabana rentals on its private beach, a pool, an on-site restaurant, bars and more—had been closed for more than one and a half years before it reopened on Wednesday.

Paradise Ocean Club said it was permanently closing in September of 2022 after its 10-year lease negotiation from the National Park Service was taken away. Now, after recently signing a 10-year lease, the club is back in business, according to club owner Baxter Simmons.

There are some changes, according to Simmons: its overall capacity has been reduced to 1,000 people and there's no longer be boat access—meaning you'll have to enter at the main gate on land.

The club's entertainment will also change to be more kid-friendly, Simmons says.

For now, there's a $5 admission to use the club's pool and beach.

For more information on the club, click here.