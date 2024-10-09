New office aims to help Virginia first responders deal with mental health issues

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia is taking a major step in addressing the mental health needs of first responders. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed an executive order establishing an Office of First Responder Wellness to focus on treating first responders' exposure to trauma on the job.

The office will provide training, support, and create a group of first responders and mental health professionals aimed at addressing the issue. In addition, $3 million in grants will be awarded to non-profits and agencies supporting first responder wellness.

"It's not only a physical toll that is taken on them, but also an emotional one, and we can go to work in order to support them to be the best that they can be," Youngkin said recently.

He said the efforts of first responders in Southwestern Virginia in the wake of Hurricane Helene highlight the need for resources.

Let's look at the numbers. A recent survey of police officers found 12% reported a mental health diagnosis. 26% reported current symptoms of mental illness. But of those officers, only 17% actually sought help.

In Newport News, Police Chief Steve Drew prioritizes mental health in his department.

"You go to a traumatic event, and once that event is over and cleared, I've got to be careful of putting those officers right back in the same situation," Drew told News 3. "It's important that we make sure that we take care of the men and women who do this job," he added.

Newport News has a team of volunteer chaplains to help address the situation. There are approximately a dozen chaplains on the force who spend time with officers in the moments and months after a tragedy.

"I think someone who can look at themselves in the mirror and say it was a hard situation for me, I'd like to talk to somebody, I think that is a person that's probably more balanced and stronger than those who try to hold it in," Drew explained.