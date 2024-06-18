Chesapeake fire claims 4 businesses: doors shut indefinitely

CHESAPEAKE, Va — A commercial structure fire in Chesapeake has closed down some businesses indefinitely as witnesses could only watch the flames engulf the shops.

“Firemen came out they started hitting it with water. You could see the smoke changed color to charcoal gray, but then flames started shooting out the back again," explained Kim Murray. "And it wasn't until another truck came around and hit it from the back that the flames started to die down there was more smoke,"

On Monday afternoon a representative from one of the businesses on 1226 Executive Boulevard in Chesapeake noticed smoke was coming from one of the buildings.

After making sure no one was inside, emergency responders were called to the scene.

Visible smoke was seen from the roof according to crews as nearby businesses were evacuated.

Firefighters went to work to extinguish the fire and look for people inside.

Four of the businesses were affected and are closed for now.

Pieces of debris could be seen hanging from the front entrances and on the sidewalk, but no one was injured according to firefighters.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause.