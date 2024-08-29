WGNT 27 to transition from CW affiliation in Hampton Roads on Sept. 1

NORFOLK, Va. — The E.W. Scripps Company, owner of WTKR & WGNT, announced that effective Sept. 1, 2024, it will be discontinuing its CW network affiliations in seven markets, including Norfolk, to focus on enhancing local content and leveraging its proprietary programming.

This change will only impact about two hours of programming per day.

This strategic shift aims to better use Scripps' extensive resources and programming, including local news, sports, and entertainment.

By moving away from the CW network, Scripps plans to enrich its offerings with locally produced content, thereby strengthening its connection with the communities it serves.

Adam Chase, Vice President of WTKR/WGNT, expressed optimism about the future.

"The future for local programming of news and sports looks bright for WGNT," Chase said. "We look forward to continuing to build this station for our viewers that we serve, focusing on content that truly matters to our local audience."