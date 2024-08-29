Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

WGNT 27 to transition from CW affiliation in Hampton Roads on Sept. 1

WGNT
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — The E.W. Scripps Company, owner of WTKR & WGNT, announced that effective Sept. 1, 2024, it will be discontinuing its CW network affiliations in seven markets, including Norfolk, to focus on enhancing local content and leveraging its proprietary programming.

This change will only impact about two hours of programming per day.

This strategic shift aims to better use Scripps' extensive resources and programming, including local news, sports, and entertainment.

By moving away from the CW network, Scripps plans to enrich its offerings with locally produced content, thereby strengthening its connection with the communities it serves.

Adam Chase, Vice President of WTKR/WGNT, expressed optimism about the future.

"The future for local programming of news and sports looks bright for WGNT," Chase said. "We look forward to continuing to build this station for our viewers that we serve, focusing on content that truly matters to our local audience."

More local news
Virginia Beach Police FILE

Virginia Beach

VBPD arrest suspect in Truist bank robbery

Sonja Foster
The Obici House

Hometown History

A look inside the founder of Planters Peanuts historic home in Suffolk

Myles Henderson
Sec Nav apprentice school tour 2

Newport News

Secretary of Navy, Labor promote maritime industry during visit to Newport News

Colter Anstaett

Investigations

Virginia inmate worked with 3 on the outside in COVID relief fraud scheme

Margaret Kavanagh
plummer vbso.jpg

Virginia Beach

Man accused of abducting kids, stabbing ex-wife arraigned in VB court

Jon Sham
HRBT Crash Aug 29

Transportation

Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following HRBT crash

Web Staff
Taylor Heinicke

Sports

Report: Former ODU quarterback Heinicke traded to Chargers

Marc Davis
Norfolk City Jail responds to bacterial meningitis scare after inmate dies

Norfolk

Family files $34M lawsuit after inmate dies by suicide in Norfolk jail

Jay Greene
HAMPTON ROADS ACADEMY FOOTBALL

Sports

Navigating the gridiron: Hampton Roads Academy football returns

Marc Davis
Portsmouth Public Schools bus

Portsmouth

Portsmouth parents frustrated with delayed school buses

Erika Craven
Poster image (39).jpg

Take a Walk

Take a Walk with Patrick as he dog-sits 2 very special guests

Patrick Rockey
Seatack Park

Virginia Beach

VB city leaders looking to improve park in historic black neighborhood

John Hood

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device