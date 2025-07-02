Independence Day celebrations taking place across Hampton Roads, Outer Banks

As America gets ready to celebrate its 249th birthday, Independence Day events are preparing to take place across Virginia and North Carolina.

There's a wide range of July 4 celebrations to enjoy, from live music and fireworks to parades and apple pie contests! Take a look at the events happening near you:

NORFOLK



4th of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks

What: Live music, picnic and fireworks Where: 113 Waterside Dr. When: July 4. Festivities start at 5 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.



July 4th Firework Cruise on the American Rover

What: Live acoustic guitarist and fireworks all from the water Where: 333 Waterside Dr. When: July 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks Display

What: Live music and fireworks Where: 100 W. Ocean View Ave. When: July 4. Music starts at 6:00 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.



VIRGINIA BEACH



4th of July Stars & Stripes Celebration What: Live concerts and fireworks Where: 17th, 24th and 31st Street Parks When: July 4. Concerts start at 7:30 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

July 4th Celebration at Mount Trashmore

What: Live music, food trucks and fireworks Where: 310 Edwin Dr. When: July 4. Festivities start at 8 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.



CHESAPEAKE



Celebrate Freedom

What: Live concerts and fireworks Where: 900 City Park Dr. When: July 3. Children’s entertainment and concessions start at 5 p.m.; Concerts start at 7 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Annual South Norfolk July 4th Parade & Picnic in the Park

What: Parade, picnic and performance from a “featured musical artist” Where: Parade starts at South Norfolk Baptist Church. Full route can be viewed here ; Picnic will be at Lakeside Park When: July 4. Parade starts at 10 a.m.; Picnic starts once parade ends, around 11 a.m.

Independence Day Celebration

What: Family-friendly event featuring crafts, an encampment, reenactors and readings of the Declaration of Independence Where: Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum When: July 4 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



SUFFOLK



Stars & Stripes Spectacular!

What: Food trucks, bounce houses, games and fireworks, with music by Popwire Where: Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina When: July 4. Music starts at 6 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9 p.m.



PORTSMOUTH



Shaggin' 4th of July Celebration

What: Beach music party and fireworks Where: 2 High St. When: July 4 from 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

4th of July Fireworks on the Waterfront

What: Fireworks Where: 10 Crawford Pkwy. When: July 4 from 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.



HAMPTON

Fourth at the Fort: Independence Day Celebration at Fort Monroe

What: Fun-filled activities, historical tours, a naturalization ceremony, fireworks/drone show and more Where: 20 Ingalls Rd. When: July 4 from 8:30 a.m - 11 p.m.; Fireworks and drone show starts at 9:15 p.m.



NEWPORT NEWS

Stars in the Sky

What: Fun activities, live music featuring DJ Nykylla and Kustom Made Band and fireworks Where: 50 26th St. When: July 4. Music starts at 6:00 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Celebrate the 4th with a Bang—Laser Style!

What: Daytime and evening laser shows Where: Virginia Living Museum When: July 3-6 at 12:30 p.m.; July 4 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.



OUTER BANKS

Town of Nags Head Fireworks Spectacular What: Fireworks Where: Nags Head Pier near Mile Post 11.5 on South Virginia Dare Trail When: July 4. Fireworks start at 9:25 p.m.



EASTERN SHORE

Town of Cape Charles 4th of July Celebration

What: Parade, street fair, live music, food, youth basketball tournament, fireworks and more Where: Parade starts at Bay Avenue and ends at Mason Avenue; Street fair will be held at Bay Avenue; Basketball tournament will be at Washington Avenue; Fireworks are at the Harbor and beach When: Parade starts at 10:00 a.m.; Street fair opens after the parade around 11:00 a.m.; Basketball tournament starts at 11:30 a.m.; Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.



WILLIAMSBURG

Fourth of July at Colonial Williamsburg

What: Six noteworthy events, with the night ending in a fantastic display of fireworks Where: Historic Area of Colonial Williamsburg; Fireworks at Governor’s Palace in Williamsburg, Va. 300 Palace Green St. When: July 4. Festivities start at 9:30 a.m., with multiple events occurring throughout the day; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.



JAMES CITY CO.

Independence Day Celebration

What: Visit one of James City County’s outdoor pools to celebrate this patriotic holiday Where: Chickahominy Riverfront Park; Upper County Park When: July 4 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



YORK CO. & POQUOSON

Independence Day Celebration

What: 8K/5K run/walk, parade, games, fireworks and more. Where: 8K/5K run/walk will take place at York High School; All other festivities are at River Walk Landing on 3311 Water Street When: July 4. 8K/5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m.; Parade starts at 9 a.m.; All other festivities start at 11 a.m.; Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.



Liberty Celebration

What: Interpretive programs, artillery demonstrations and more Where: American Revolution Museum at Yorktown When: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA



The Fabulous 4th of July Celebration

What: Food trucks, music, vendors, entertainment and fireworks Where: Downtown Colonial Waterfront Park in Edenton, N.C. When: July 4. Festivities start at 4 p.m.; Fireworks begin at dusk



FRANKLIN & ISLE OF WIGHT CO.

Independence Day Celebration

What: Live music, food truck, fireworks and more Where: Barrett's Landing at 100 Barrett St., Franklin, Va. When: July 2 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Family Fireworks Celebration What: Food and fireworks Where: The Smithfield Center When: July 2 from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.



Town of Smithfield Fireworks

What: Food and fireworks Where: Clontz Park in Downtown Smithfield When: July 2. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m., lasting until 10 p.m.

Heritage Park Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show

What: Live music, food vendors, fireworks and more Where: Heritage Park When: July 3. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; Live music begins at 7:30 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.



GLOUCESTER CO.