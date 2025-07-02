Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Independence Day celebrations taking place across Hampton Roads, Outer Banks

Dazzling July 4th fireworks display captvates VB Oceanfront crowds
As America gets ready to celebrate its 249th birthday, Independence Day events are preparing to take place across Virginia and North Carolina.

There's a wide range of July 4 celebrations to enjoy, from live music and fireworks to parades and apple pie contests! Take a look at the events happening near you:

NORFOLK

VIRGINIA BEACH

CHESAPEAKE

  • Celebrate Freedom
    • What: Live concerts and fireworks
    • Where: 900 City Park Dr.
    • When: July 3. Children’s entertainment and concessions start at 5 p.m.; Concerts start at 7 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
  • Annual South Norfolk July 4th Parade & Picnic in the Park
    • What: Parade, picnic and performance from a “featured musical artist”
    • Where: Parade starts at South Norfolk Baptist Church. Full route can be viewed here; Picnic will be at Lakeside Park
    • When: July 4. Parade starts at 10 a.m.; Picnic starts once parade ends, around 11 a.m.
  • Independence Day Celebration
    • What: Family-friendly event featuring crafts, an encampment, reenactors and readings of the Declaration of Independence
    • Where: Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum
    • When: July 4 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

SUFFOLK

  • Stars & Stripes Spectacular!
    • What: Food trucks, bounce houses, games and fireworks, with music by Popwire
    • Where: Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina
    • When: July 4. Music starts at 6 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH

HAMPTON

NEWPORT NEWS

  • Stars in the Sky
    • What: Fun activities, live music featuring DJ Nykylla and Kustom Made Band and fireworks
    • Where: 50 26th St. 
    • When: July 4. Music starts at 6:00 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Celebrate the 4th with a Bang—Laser Style!
    • What: Daytime and evening laser shows
    • Where: Virginia Living Museum
    • When: July 3-6 at 12:30 p.m.; July 4 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

OUTER BANKS

  • Avon Fishing Pier 4th of July Fireworks Show

    • What: Radio shows and fireworks
    • Where: 41001 Hwy. 12
    • When: July 4. Fireworks begin 9:00 p.m.

  • Independence Day at Island Farm

    • What: Pack a picnic lunch to enjoy the festivities, including traditional games, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and more
    • Where: 1140 N US Hwy. 64
    • When: July 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

  • Town of Duck Annual 4th of July Parade

    • What: One mile parade
    • Where: Begins at Scarborough Lane and ends at Pamela Court
    • When: July 4. Parade starts at 9:00 a.m.

  • Town of Kill Devil Hills Fireworks Show

    • What: Fireworks
    • Where: 2111 North Virginia Dare Trail at Milepost 6
    • When: July 4. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
  • The Town of Manteo 4th of July Celebration
    • What: Bike parade, apple pie contest, live entertainment featuring The Deloreans, fireworks and more
    • Where: George Washington Creef Park along the downtown waterfront
    • When: July 4. Celebration starts at 4 p.m.; Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks start at around 9 p.m.

EASTERN SHORE

  • Town of Cape Charles 4th of July Celebration
    • What: Parade, street fair, live music, food, youth basketball tournament, fireworks and more
    • Where: Parade starts at Bay Avenue and ends at Mason Avenue; Street fair will be held at Bay Avenue; Basketball tournament will be at Washington Avenue; Fireworks are at the Harbor and beach
    • When: Parade starts at 10:00 a.m.; Street fair opens after the parade around 11:00 a.m.; Basketball tournament starts at 11:30 a.m.; Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

WILLIAMSBURG

  • Fourth of July at Colonial Williamsburg 
    • What: Six noteworthy events, with the night ending in a fantastic display of fireworks
    • Where: Historic Area of Colonial Williamsburg; Fireworks at Governor’s Palace in Williamsburg, Va. 300 Palace Green St.
    • When: July 4. Festivities start at 9:30 a.m., with multiple events occurring throughout the day; Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

JAMES CITY CO.

  • Independence Day Celebration
    • What: Visit one of James City County’s outdoor pools to celebrate this patriotic holiday
    • Where: Chickahominy Riverfront Park; Upper County Park
    • When: July 4 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

YORK CO. & POQUOSON

  • Independence Day Celebration
    • What: 8K/5K run/walk, parade, games, fireworks and more. 
    • Where: 8K/5K run/walk will take place at York High School; All other festivities are at River Walk Landing on 3311 Water Street 
    • When: July 4. 8K/5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m.; Parade starts at 9 a.m.; All other festivities start at 11 a.m.; Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
  • Liberty Celebration
    • What: Interpretive programs, artillery demonstrations and more
    • Where: American Revolution Museum at Yorktown 
    • When: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA

  • The Fabulous 4th of July Celebration
    • What: Food trucks, music, vendors, entertainment and fireworks
    • Where: Downtown Colonial Waterfront Park in Edenton, N.C.
    • When: July 4. Festivities start at 4 p.m.; Fireworks begin at dusk

FRANKLIN & ISLE OF WIGHT CO.

  • Independence Day Celebration 
    • What: Live music, food truck, fireworks and more 
    • Where: Barrett's Landing at 100 Barrett St., Franklin, Va.
    • When: July 2 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

GLOUCESTER CO.

