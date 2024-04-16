Virginia Beach boy, 9, goes missing for third time in 6 weeks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 9-year-old from Virginia Beach has gone missing for the third time this year, according to police.

Collin Nice was last seen at 9:15 p.m., on April 15 in his home in the 2700 block of Indian River Road, police say.

Police shared the following description of the boy: 9 years old; 4 feet tall and weighs 65 lbs.; has blonde hair and blue eyes. He could be wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt and red flannel pajama pants, police added.

Virginia Beach Police Department

Collin does not have a phone or access to money, police said.

This marks the third time the child has been reported missing in the last six weeks.

The first time was on March 10. He went missing around midnight and was located in the wooded area behind his family's home by the next morning.

The second time was on March 26. He went missing at around 9 p.m. and was found by March 28, with hypothermia.

"Collin's mother noticed that he was missing this morning. I'm not sure there's an official definition for an habitual runaway, but this is unfortunately not the first time Collin has gone missing," Virginia Beach police told News 3.

As part of their search effort, police are partnering with other agencies and conducting a reverse 911 to numbers near Collin's home, according to VBPD.

Anyone with information on Collin's whereabouts is asked to call 757-385-4101.

