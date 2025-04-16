Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Portsmouth woman missing since February

Portsmouth police say Lisa Lorraine Freeman was last seen in Norfolk on February 12.
Lisa Lorraine Freeman has been missing since February
Portsmouth Police Department
Investigators are searching for 37- year-old Lisa Lorraine Freeman. She was last seen on February 12, 2025, in the 3600 block of Sewells Point Road in the City of Norfolk.
Lisa Lorraine Freeman has been missing since February
Posted
and last updated

The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Name: Lisa Lorraine Freeman

Age: 37

Date last seen: February 12, 2025

Last known location: 3600 block of Sewells Point Road in the City of Norfolk.

Physical description: Lisa Freeman is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call