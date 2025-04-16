Portsmouth woman missing since February

The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Name: Lisa Lorraine Freeman

Age: 37

Date last seen: February 12, 2025

Last known location: 3600 block of Sewells Point Road in the City of Norfolk.

Physical description: Lisa Freeman is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.