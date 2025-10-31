BayPort Credit Union renews $25,000 sponsorship for Newport News schools’ family engagement programs

ADD LOCATION — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — BayPort Credit Union has renewed its $25,000 sponsorship to support the Newport News Public Schools Office of Youth Development, Family and Community Engagement division for the 2025-26 school year.

The FACE division offers programs to strengthen family and community involvement in education. BayPort officials said the sponsorship reflects the organization’s commitment to giving students the tools, knowledge and confidence to succeed in school and beyond.

BayPort President and CEO Jim Mears presented school officials and students with the check Oct. 16 at Todd Stadium before the district’s STAND Night event and the Heritage–Menchville high school football game.

As part of the sponsorship, BayPort will continue funding the district’s quarterly Family Empowerment Series, which addresses critical issues affecting families. The credit union will provide financial education sessions for parents and caregivers — now in its second year as a series sponsor.

“We are truly grateful to BayPort for believing in the power of families,” Superintendent Dr. Michele Mitchell said. “Your partnership fuels our Family Empowerment initiatives, helping parents and caregivers gain the tools and confidence to support their children’s growth, both in school and beyond.”

Mears said education and community collaboration are core to the credit union’s mission. “Through our partnership with Newport News Public Schools, we are helping students and families build stronger financial futures and continue our mission to enrich the lives of the communities we serve,” he said.

BayPort’s support also extends to two youth empowerment conferences — the More Than a Princess Girls’ Empowerment Conference in November 2025 and the RISE! Male Empowerment Conference in early 2026. Last year, both events drew more than 1,400 students.

The sponsorship will also help fund student-led projects such as the Vibe Student Talk Show, the STAR Awards and the Live Well Student Wellness Campaign, which aim to promote positive school culture and the social, emotional and physical well-being of students.