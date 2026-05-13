BayPort Foundation's annual golf classic raises more $230k for scholarships, programs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 12, 2026 – The BayPort Foundation’s 5th Annual Charity Golf Classic brought together community leaders, businesses, and supporters for another record-breaking year, raising $232,920 and bringing the Foundation’s total fundraising to $1.8 million in its first five years.

Held at the James River Country Club in Newport News, the tournament welcomed 112 players and was made possible through the support of 47 sponsoring businesses and individuals committed to strengthening the community through the Foundation’s mission. Support included Platinum Sponsors Candescent, Lucro Commercial Solutions, North River Construction, and Velera.

The fundraiser included the 3rd Annual Wine Tasting and Dinner, hosted at Circa 1918 in Newport News. The event included a five-course dinner imagined by Chef Chad Martin and a South American wine pairing with Matt Earnhardt of Winebow Fine Wines and Spirits.

At the event, BayPort President/CEO and Foundation Chairman Jim Mears announced a major expansion of its annual $100,000 Scholarship Program. Beginning next year, scholarship funding will increase to $150,000 to better meet growing student demand and expand educational opportunities across the region.

The enhanced program will increase award amounts and strengthen support for students pursuing a 2×2 pathway — completing two years at a community college before transferring to a four-year university — with scholarships that can cover most, if not all, annual community college tuition costs. The Foundation is also expanding scholarship opportunities for working adults by increasing flexibility for recipients pursuing education through a college, university, trade, or vocational school.

Beyond scholarships, the Foundation continues to make a meaningful impact through grants supporting organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula, Habitat for Humanity, Peake Childhood Center, Peninsula Rescue Mission, and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. The Foundation also supports education and workforce development initiatives in partnership with Newport News Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

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