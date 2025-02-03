Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey announces retirement after 22+ years at WTKR News 3

NORFOLK, Va. — Patrick Rockey, WTKR News 3’s longtime Chief Meteorologist, is leaving broadcast news after more than two decades serving the Hampton Roads and the Northeast North Carolina community.

"I have loved my 22+ years at News 3. Retirement was not an easy decision for me, because I love the people I work with every day. They are truly like my family," said Patrick.

WTKR

Since his arrival at WTKR News 3 in December of 2002, Patrick has established himself as a trusted voice among viewers. Whether he’s covering day-to-day conditions or severe weather events, Patrick’s scientific expertise and direct approach shine through in his forecasts.

"Several times over the years, I've had people approach me and say, 'You saved my life.' They listened to our advice during tornado warnings, took shelter in the right spot and survived a tornado that damaged or destroyed their homes. I always try to remember them when we're covering tornado warnings and I try to be as clear and calm and direct as possible," he shared.

He was also known for his on-air sense of humor, especially at the anchor desk with his colleagues. If your day was ever dark and stormy, Patrick's smile always beamed through.

Patrick’s fascination with weather started after experiencing the remnants of Hurricane Agnes at just 7 years old. The storm is considered the worst natural disaster ever to hit some communities. Since then, he’s helped people navigate major weather events, covering Hurricane Isabel in 2003, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, a tornado outbreak in Hampton Roads in 2008, the November Nor'easter of 2009, the Christmas night snow in 2010 and the Great Neck tornadoes in 2023.

Watch: A look back at Hurricane Isabel 20 years later

Hurricane Isabel: A look back 20 years later

Patrick is a four-time Emmy recipient, snagging his most recent win last year for News 3 First Warning Weather Team’s 2023 special “First Warning to Hurricane Season.”

Patrick used his platform beyond his scope as a meteorologist: After undergoing open heart surgery in 2023, he documented his recovery process, keeping his loyal viewers updated along the way. He then spearheaded his “Take a Walk” series, showing viewers dozens of spots to get exercise while enjoying nature.

During retirement, Patrick plans to slow down and travel more. He says being with the News 3 First Warning Weather Team has been “the honor of a lifetime."

Patrick’s final forecast will be February 28.